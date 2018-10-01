Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food

HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

So long as there’s Chinese food, it seems, there will be soy sauce. That explains the growth trajectory of Foshan Haitian, which makes and sells a smorgasbord of condiments vital to Chinese cuisine—including oyster sauce and vinegar as well as soy sauce. It’s the leading brand in the market, and sales to the catering industry contribute the majority of FH’s revenues. As China’s growing middle class opts to eat out more often, the shift away from home cooking should have a positive impact on FH’s income. Soybeans were one of the earliest victims of the China-U.S. trade war, and FH’s costs may swell in the short term. Revenue for the second quarter, meanwhile, were down 14% from the previous quarter. But analysts pro­ject future annual growth of up to 17% for the soy sauce giant.

Overall Score

2.5

Sector

Food & Beverages

Industry

Food Products

CEO

Pang Kang

Website

http://www.haitian-food.com

Employees

4,591

HQ Location

Foshan, China

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$2,414

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$609

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$29,490

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.
