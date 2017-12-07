HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Future 50

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Fortive

37

Fortive

FTV

In the two years since Fortive separated from parent company Danaher, its stock has popped 60%. The conglomerate has two broad divisions. One focuses on instruments that measure and monitor, like gas detectors and electricians’ tools. The other sells equipment, services, and software to the transportation and auto repair industries. Fortive recently acquired Accruent, a software provider that helps businesses manage real estate and facilities—and whose subscription business model is the kind Wall Street prizes for its predictability.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Overall Score

2.7

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Machinery

CEO

James A. Lico

Website

http://www.fortive.com

Employees

26,000

HQ Location

Everett, Wash.

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$7,089

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$1,161

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$26,768

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

