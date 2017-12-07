In the two years since Fortive separated from parent company Danaher, its stock has popped 60%. The conglomerate has two broad divisions. One focuses on instruments that measure and monitor, like gas detectors and electricians’ tools. The other sells equipment, services, and software to the transportation and auto repair industries. Fortive recently acquired Accruent, a software provider that helps businesses manage real estate and facilities—and whose subscription business model is the kind Wall Street prizes for its predictability.
Overall Score
2.7
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Machinery
CEO
James A. Lico
Website
Employees
26,000
HQ Location
Everett, Wash.
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$7,089
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$1,161
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$26,768
