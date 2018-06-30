Dassault Systèmes has become one of Europe’s leading software companies, thanks in part to its 3DExperience platform and “digital twin” software. Manufacturers on big complex products—naval ships, automobiles, airplanes, oil rigs, even mining equipment—need the software to experiment with designs and modifications before the final construction process. Analysts expect growth of 8% to 13% a year for Dassault as it woos designers beyond autos and aerospace in new arenas like life sciences and consumer packaged goods.
Overall Score
3
Sector
Technology
Industry
Software
CEO
Bernard Charles
Website
Employees
16,140
HQ Location
Velizy-Villacoublay, France
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$3,948
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$689
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$33,608
News about Dassault Systemes
Dassault Systèmes is working with the HTC Vive to replace costly CAVE systems and find new enterprise solutions.
Autodesk wants outside developers to use its Forge development platform and opens a $100 million fund to encourage them to do so.
Former Boeing engineers aim to automate the deployment of tough design, modeling, and testing jobs across Amazon, Microsoft, Google clouds and supercomputing centers.
The CAD software is valued at $295 million.