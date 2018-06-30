HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

28

Dassault Systemes

DASTY

Dassault Systèmes has become one of Europe’s leading software companies, thanks in part to its 3DExperience platform and “digital twin” software. Manufacturers on big complex products—naval ships, automobiles, airplanes, oil rigs, even mining equipment—need the software to experiment with designs and modifications before the final construction process. Analysts expect growth of 8% to 13% a year for Dassault as it woos designers beyond autos and aerospace in new arenas like life sciences and consumer packaged goods.

Overall Score

3

Sector

Technology

Industry

Software

CEO

Bernard Charles

Website

http://www.3ds.com

Employees

16,140

HQ Location

Velizy-Villacoublay, France

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$3,948

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$689

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$33,608

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

News about Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes Uses HTC Vive to Replace CAVE Virtual Reality Tech

Dassault Systèmes is working with the HTC Vive to replace costly CAVE systems and find new enterprise solutions.

Read More →
Autodesk to Developers: May the Forge Be With You

Autodesk wants outside developers to use its Forge development platform and opens a $100 million fund to encourage them to do so.

Read More →
Superstar-backed Rescale nets $6.4 million to build a better engineering cloud

Former Boeing engineers aim to automate the deployment of tough design, modeling, and testing jobs across Amazon, Microsoft, Google clouds and supercomputing centers.

Read More →
Exclusive: SolidWorks vets raise $64 million for Onshape

The CAD software is valued at $295 million.

Read More →
