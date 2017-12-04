HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Qilai Shen—Bloomberg/Getty Images

4

Ctrip.com International

CTRP

As China’s middle class grows, outbound tourism is expected to surge. Ctrip, China’s leading online travel agent, has ­already faced down stiff competition to become the dominant platform for China’s hundreds of millions of domestic tourists; it’s on target to see international travel deliver 40% to 50% of its revenue within a few years. Net revenue for the second quarter increased 13% year over year, to $1.1 billion. Ctrip’s biggest new challenge: doing battle with Chinese tech giants like Meituan and Tencent eager for a piece of the lucrative market.

Overall Score

5.3

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet and Direct Marketing Retail

CEO

Jane Jie Sun

Website

http://www.ctrip.com

Employees

37,400

HQ Location

Shanghai

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$4,358

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$796

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$18,510

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

