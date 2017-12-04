Ctrip.com International

As China’s middle class grows, outbound tourism is expected to surge. Ctrip, China’s leading online travel agent, has already faced down stiff competition to become the dominant platform for China’s hundreds of millions of domestic tourists; it’s on target to see international travel deliver 40% to 50% of its revenue within a few years. Net revenue for the second quarter increased 13% year over year, to $1.1 billion. Ctrip’s biggest new challenge: doing battle with Chinese tech giants like Meituan and Tencent eager for a piece of the lucrative market.
Overall Score
5.3
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet and Direct Marketing Retail
CEO
Jane Jie Sun
Website
Employees
37,400
HQ Location
Shanghai
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$4,358
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$796
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$18,510
