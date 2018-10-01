HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

SORT BY

The Future 50

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Hannah Reyes Morales—Bloomberg via Getty Images

41

CP ALL

You can barely walk a block in Bangkok without coming upon a 7-Eleven (on some blocks, you’ll find more than one), which helps explain the strong results of its $15 billion franchise operator, CP All. The gleaming convenience stores have become as indispensable as they are ubiquitous (market share in the country is about 70%). Beyond snack foods (chilli-squid-flavored Lay’s chips, for example) and Slurpees (Thai style, of course), stores offer bill payment for cell phones and utility services, and will soon launch banking. Annualized total shareholder return for the company was 16% over the three years through Sept. 10, and analysts forecast (coincidentally) 7% to 11% annual future growth for the chain, which is trying to achieve the same omnipresence outside the Thai capital.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Overall Score

2.5

Sector

Retailing

Industry

Food and Staples Retailing

CEO

Tanin Buranamanit

Website

http://www.cpall.co.th

Employees

39,047

HQ Location

Bangkok

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$15,117

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$638

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$18,808

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.
40
42
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.