Celltrion specializes in “biosimilars”—cheaper generic versions of the pricey “biologic” drugs that are among Big Pharma’s bestsellers. Wall Street analysts project that the firm could achieve up to 25% future annual growth, with sales in multiple markets. U.S. regulators approved this country’s first biosimilar in 2015. Since then, Celltrion and its partners have won FDA approval for copies of Johnson & Johnson’s anti-inflammatory treatment Remicade. And in early October, the team got an important preliminary thumbs-up from an FDA advisory panel for a biosimilar version of Roche’s blockbuster cancer drug Rituxan.
Overall Score
3.6
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Biotechnology
CEO
Woo-Sung Kee
Website
Employees
1,218
HQ Location
Incheon, South Korea
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$925
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$351
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$31,360