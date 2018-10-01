HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Kim Hong-Ji—Reuters

17

Celltrion

Celltrion specializes in “bio­similars”—cheaper generic versions of the pricey “biologic” drugs that are among Big Pharma’s bestsellers. Wall Street analysts project that the firm could achieve up to 25% future annual growth, with sales in multiple markets. U.S. regulators approved this country’s first ­biosimilar in 2015. Since then, Celltrion and its partners have won FDA approval for copies of Johnson & Johnson’s anti-­inflammatory treatment ­Remicade. And in early October, the team got an important preliminary thumbs-up from an FDA advisory panel for a biosimilar version of Roche’s blockbuster cancer drug Rituxan.

Overall Score

3.6

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Biotechnology

CEO

Woo-Sung Kee

Website

http://www.celltrion.com

Employees

1,218

HQ Location

Incheon, South Korea

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$925

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$351

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$31,360

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.
