39

BYD Company

BYDDY

BYD is an acronym for “Build Your Dreams.” Its own dream began with rechargeable batteries, which BYD made for smartphone makers. That led to bigger batteries—powerful enough to be used in cars. In 2008, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway took an 8.25% stake in BYD: That stake is now worth roughly $1.5 billion, and BYD has become the world’s top seller of electric vehicles themselves, shipping 108,000 units last year. BYD plans to sell batteries to other EV makers before the year is out, and is partnering with Baidu to build autonomous vehicles.

Overall Score

2.6

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Automobiles

CEO

Wang Chuan-Fu

Website

http://www.byd.com.cn

Employees

222,000

HQ Location

Shenzhen, China

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$17,446

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$434

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$17,854

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

News about BYD Company

Warren Buffett Has Made a Killing Off China's Biggest Electric Car Maker

Shares in what is now China’s biggest maker of alternative-energy vehicles have soared more than 500% since 2008.

Read More →
China Aims to Push Gas-Powered Cars Out of the Market

A move that will profoundly reshape the global auto industry.

Read More →
Samsung Electronics Puts $450 Million Into Chinese Electric Car Company BYD

BYD makes rechargeable batteries too.

Read More →
5 Thoughts on Faraday Future and Its Weird Electric Car Concept

Is Faraday Future the next Fisker Automotive, a electric car startup that crashed and burned?

Read More →
