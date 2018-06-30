BYD Company

BYD is an acronym for “Build Your Dreams.” Its own dream began with rechargeable batteries, which BYD made for smartphone makers. That led to bigger batteries—powerful enough to be used in cars. In 2008, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway took an 8.25% stake in BYD: That stake is now worth roughly $1.5 billion, and BYD has become the world’s top seller of electric vehicles themselves, shipping 108,000 units last year. BYD plans to sell batteries to other EV makers before the year is out, and is partnering with Baidu to build autonomous vehicles.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Overall Score
2.6
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Automobiles
CEO
Wang Chuan-Fu
Website
Employees
222,000
HQ Location
Shenzhen, China
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$17,446
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$434
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$17,854
