Booking Holdings, previously known as the Priceline Group, is the second-largest online travel agency in the world, and its execution and advantages in scale and efficiency make it a formidable challenger and a Wall Street favorite. Booking has steadily gained international market share, with 8% to 11% growth projected annually, and its share price has nearly doubled in the past five years. The next challenge for the owner of brands like Kayak and OpenTable: balancing growth goals and profit margins, which have been squeezed by high advertising costs.
Overall Score
2.4
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet and Direct Marketing Retail
CEO
Glenn D. Fogel
Employees
22,900
HQ Location
Norwalk, U.S.
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$13,702
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$2,750
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$84,915