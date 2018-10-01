HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Future 50

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

46

Booking Holdings

BKNG

Booking Holdings, previously known as the Priceline Group, is the second-largest online travel agency in the world, and its execution and advantages in scale and efficiency make it a formidable challenger and a Wall Street favorite. Booking has steadily gained international market share, with 8% to 11% growth projected annually, and its share price has nearly doubled in the past five years. The next challenge for the owner of brands like Kayak and OpenTable: balancing growth goals and profit margins, which have been squeezed by high advertising costs.

Overall Score

2.4

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet and Direct Marketing Retail

CEO

Glenn D. Fogel

Website

http://www.bookingholdings.com

Employees

22,900

HQ Location

Norwalk, U.S.

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$13,702

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$2,750

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$84,915

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.
