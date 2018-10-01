HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Future 50

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

ImagineChina

31

BOE Technology Group

China’s largest manufacturer of LCD screens is adding huge capacity to its production of flexible OLEDs—the sort that can be used in foldable phones, wearable tech, laptops, and even interactive dashboards in cars. BOE is building two new OLED factories, due to come online by 2020. Its earnings slipped in the second quarter, but LCD pricing appears to have bottomed out and income is expected to rebound. To guard against future troughs, BOE has begun ­diversifying into health care—leveraging its expertise in A.I., sensors, and screen tech.

Overall Score

2.9

Sector

Technology

Industry

Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals

CEO

Chen Yanshun

Website

http://www.boe.com

Employees

62,516

HQ Location

Beijing

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$14,154

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$960

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$15,058

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.
