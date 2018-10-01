BOE Technology Group

China’s largest manufacturer of LCD screens is adding huge capacity to its production of flexible OLEDs—the sort that can be used in foldable phones, wearable tech, laptops, and even interactive dashboards in cars. BOE is building two new OLED factories, due to come online by 2020. Its earnings slipped in the second quarter, but LCD pricing appears to have bottomed out and income is expected to rebound. To guard against future troughs, BOE has begun diversifying into health care—leveraging its expertise in A.I., sensors, and screen tech.
Overall Score
2.9
Sector
Technology
Industry
Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals
CEO
Chen Yanshun
Website
Employees
62,516
HQ Location
Beijing
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$14,154
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$960
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$15,058