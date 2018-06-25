Rumors that Google plans to reenter China don’t seem to have disrupted China’s paramount search engine. Baidu has flourished in Google’s eight-year absence, gaining invaluable expertise in navigating China’s heavily politicized cyberspace. It has also boosted ad sales with help from non-search products, like its video and news feed services. Revenue from ads grew 25% year over year in the second quarter, bringing in $3.18 billion. And Baidu aims to become a leader in autonomous driving and A.I., building on its background in intelligent-algorithm design.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Overall Score
3.8
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Software and Services
CEO
Robin Li
Website
Employees
39,343
HQ Location
Beijing
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$14,448
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$3,877
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$68,012
