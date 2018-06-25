HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

15

Baidu

BIDU

Rumors that Google plans to reenter China don’t seem to have disrupted China’s paramount search engine. Baidu has flourished in Google’s eight-year absence, gaining invaluable expertise in navigating China’s heavily politicized cyberspace. It has also boosted ad sales with help from non-search products, like its video and news feed services. Revenue from ads grew 25% year over year in the second quarter, bringing in $3.18 billion. And Baidu aims to become a leader in autonomous driving and A.I., building on its background in intelligent-algorithm design.

Overall Score

3.8

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet Software and Services

CEO

Robin Li

Website

http://www.baidu.com

Employees

39,343

HQ Location

Beijing

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$14,448

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$3,877

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$68,012

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

News about Baidu

Data Sheet—The Low Expectations for Alibaba's New CEO Daniel Zhang

This is your Data Sheet newsletter for Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

If China Sags, Can Alibaba Soar?

The special Sino Saturday edition of CEO Daily.

Data Sheet—The Backlash Against Tech 'Triumphalism' in China

This is your Data Sheet newsletter for Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

China's State Media Says Google Can Come Back—But Only If It Obeys the Law

However, the People's Daily opinion piece mysteriously vanished.

China Trade War Latest, GE and Advent: CEO Daily for June 25, 2018

Must-read business news, delivered every morning.

