During its Singles’ Day promotion last year, Alibaba sold $25 billion worth of goods—up 39% from the year before. (Compare that with the “record breaking” $6.6 billion sold in the U.S. on Cyber Monday of 2017.) Not content to dominate the world’s largest e-commerce market, Alibaba has expanded aggressively outside China and in other sectors, including cloud computing and food delivery; revenue in fiscal 2018 rose 58% over the previous year. Concerns over the retirement of founder and chairman Jack Ma have dissipated; the juggernaut is poised to succeed without him.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Overall Score
3.8
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Software and Services
CEO
Daniel Zhang
Website
Employees
66,421
HQ Location
Hangzhou, China
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$43,226
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$8,942
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$355,672
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Alibaba Group Holding
Today's chip designs aren't optimized for the coming super-fast connected era.
SoftBank's $100 billion Vision Fund was seeded with a lot of Saudi money.
He's not a fan of the tariff offensive.
This is your Data Sheet newsletter for Wednesday, October 3, 2018.