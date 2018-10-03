HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Alibaba Group Holding

During its Singles’ Day promotion last year, ­Alibaba sold $25 billion worth of goods—up 39% from the year before. (Compare that with the “record breaking” $6.6 billion sold in the U.S. on Cyber Monday of 2017.) Not content to dominate the world’s largest e-­commerce market, Alibaba has expanded aggressively outside China and in other sectors, including cloud computing and food delivery; revenue in fiscal 2018 rose 58% over the previous year. Concerns over the retirement of founder and chairman Jack Ma have dissipated; the juggernaut is poised to succeed without him.

Overall Score

3.8

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet Software and Services

CEO

Daniel Zhang

Website

http://www.alibabagroup.com

Employees

66,421

HQ Location

Hangzhou, China

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$43,226

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$8,942

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$355,672

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

