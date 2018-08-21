HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

SORT BY

The Future 50

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Peter DaSilva/Adobe Systems

24

Adobe

ADBE

Adobe’s epic transition to a cloud-based, subscription business model continues to pay off, with the Photoshop-maker’s stock having risen 65% in the past year. Now the company is on to its next big bet to satisfy Wall Street’s appetite for growth: applying data crunching and analytical tools to marketing. In September, Adobe said it would buy marketing specialist Marketo for $4.75 billion; in June, it completed its $1.68 billion acquisition of Magento Commerce, which it plans to fold into its digital analytics business. It’s a multibillion-­dollar plan to become a giant in a fast-growing, potentially lucrative field—though it’s one in which it faces stiff competition from established tech giants like Oracle, SAP, and fellow Future 50 member Salesforce.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Overall Score

3.1

Sector

Technology

Industry

Software

CEO

Shantanu Narayen

Website

http://www.adobe.com

Employees

19,560

HQ Location

San Jose, Calif.

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$8,572

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$2,414

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$116,132

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended Aug. 31, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.

News about Adobe

23
25
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.