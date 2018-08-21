Adobe’s epic transition to a cloud-based, subscription business model continues to pay off, with the Photoshop-maker’s stock having risen 65% in the past year. Now the company is on to its next big bet to satisfy Wall Street’s appetite for growth: applying data crunching and analytical tools to marketing. In September, Adobe said it would buy marketing specialist Marketo for $4.75 billion; in June, it completed its $1.68 billion acquisition of Magento Commerce, which it plans to fold into its digital analytics business. It’s a multibillion-dollar plan to become a giant in a fast-growing, potentially lucrative field—though it’s one in which it faces stiff competition from established tech giants like Oracle, SAP, and fellow Future 50 member Salesforce.
Overall Score
3.1
Sector
Technology
Industry
Software
CEO
Shantanu Narayen
Website
Employees
19,560
HQ Location
San Jose, Calif.
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$8,572
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$2,414
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$116,132
