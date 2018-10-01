AAC Technologies Holdings

You might not have heard of AAC, but you’ve almost certainly heard from it. AAC is one of the most advanced manufacturers of miniature acoustic components, like the tiny speakers that sit inside iPhone handsets. The behind-the-scenes supplier holds over 2,500 patents, not just in acoustics but in haptics (touch-sensing tech), optics, and other miniaturized tech. A trough in the smartphone market this year has pushed AAC’s first-half revenues down 2.5% and its share price even lower, dropping 40% in 2018, but it’s well poised to capitalize on the next up cycle.
Overall Score
3.2
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Electronic Equipment, Instruments, Components
CEO
Pan Zhengmin
Employees
38,176
HQ Location
Wanchai, Hong Kong
Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$3,215
Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)
$765
Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)
$11,764