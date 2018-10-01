HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosAbout UsFortune Conferences

The Future 50

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

21

AAC Technologies Holdings

AACAY

You might not have heard of AAC, but you’ve almost certainly heard from it. AAC is one of the most advanced manufacturers of miniature acoustic components, like the tiny speakers that sit inside iPhone handsets. The ­behind-the-scenes supplier holds over 2,500 patents, not just in acoustics but in haptics (touch-sensing tech), optics, and other miniaturized tech. A trough in the smartphone market this year has pushed AAC’s first-half revenues down 2.5% and its share price even lower, dropping 40% in 2018, but it’s well poised to capitalize on the next up cycle.

Overall Score

3.2

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Electronic Equipment, Instruments, Components

CEO

Pan Zhengmin

Website

http://www.aactechnologies.com

Employees

38,176

HQ Location

Wanchai, Hong Kong

Revenues ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$3,215

Profits ($M) (Past 12 Months)

$765

Market Value as of Oct. 10, 2018 ($M)

$11,764

Revenue and net income for 12 months ended June 30, 2018. Sources: Bloomberg; S&P Global.
