CEO
Juan Ramon Alaix
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
Parsippany, NJ
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
9,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Zoetis
Valeant Is Said to Be Hiring This Zoetis Exec as Its New CFO
He served as senior vice president of finance operations at Zoetis.
Read More →
Pfizer Breakup May Depend on Trump or Clinton Winning the Election
Splitting itself up could depend on the next President's tax plan.
Read More →
Bill Ackman Just Unloaded $800 Million in Shares of This Pharma Firm
The animal drug company Zoetis was spun off from Pfizer in 2013.
Read More →
Bill Ackman's Pershing Protégés are Struggling Too
One Ackman spinoff is bucking the trend.
Read More →