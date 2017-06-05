Zions Bancorp.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Harris H. Simmons
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Commercial Banks
HQ Location
Salt Lake City, UT
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
10,057
U.S. Banks Want to Cut Branches But Customers Keep Coming
The thesis that e-banking would make branches "dinosaurs" is "overstated," says FDIC chief economist
These stocks should spike when interest rates rise
When the Fed finally hikes interest rates, these banks and insurers should have an edge over their rivals.
