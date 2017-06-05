Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
David C. Dvorak
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Medical Products and Equipment
HQ Location
Warsaw, IN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
2
Employees
18,500
Profile provided by S&P Global.
