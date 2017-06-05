Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Muktesh Pant
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Industry
Food Services
HQ Location
Plano, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
1
Employees
420,000
Spun off from Yum Brands (2016 rank: 422), Oct. 31, 2016. Incorporated in the U.S. and headquartered in Shanghai. Its U.S. office is in Plano, Texas.Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Yum China Holdings
Yum China May Be Snapping Up This Delivery Firm for $200 Million
Food delivery apps are gaining ground in China, thanks to backing from the biggest Internet firms.
Read More →