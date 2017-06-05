Yum Brands

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Greg Creed
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Industry
Food Services
HQ Location
Louisville, KY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
19
Employees
90,000
Spun off Yum China Holdings (2016 rank: 399), Oct. 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
