Xcel Energy

CEO
Benjamin G.S. Fowke III
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Energy
Industry
Utilities: Gas and Electric
HQ Location
Minneapolis, MN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
21
Employees
11,476
