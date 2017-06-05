Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Stephen A. Wynn
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Industry
Hotels, Casinos, Resorts
HQ Location
Las Vegas, NV
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
24,600
Profile provided by S&P Global.
Wynn Resorts is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Wynn Resorts
Sheldon Adelson's Next Casino Project Could Cost $10 Billion to Build
Japan legalized casinos late last year and is now drafting rules on how to regulate the industry.
Read More →
Exclusive: Planned Parenthood Just Got a $1 Million Donation From This Businesswoman
Has Sheryl Sandberg started a trend?
Read More →
Here's How the Fortune Investor’s Guide Stock Picks Beat the Market in 2016
Even though we whiffed on Google.
Read More →
Casino Gambling Is Finally Legal in Japan
But it could be years before the first casino is fully operational.
Read More →