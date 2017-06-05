HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Brian Minnich

461

Wyndham Worldwide

WYN
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Stephen P. Holmes

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Industry

Hotels, Casinos, Resorts

HQ Location

Parsippany, NJ

Website

www.wyndhamworldwide.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

4

Employees

37,800

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Wyndham Worldwide: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$5,5991.1%
Profits ($M)$611.0-0.2%
Assets ($M)$9,819
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$714
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$8,829
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues10.9%
Profits as % of Assets6.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity85.6%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)5.53
EPS % Change (from 2015)7.6%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)17.1%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)14.4%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)8.1%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)17.5%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)11.0%
