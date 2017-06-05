Windstream Holdings

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Anthony W. Thomas
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Telecommunications
Industry
Telecommunications
HQ Location
Little Rock, AR
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
5
Employees
11,870
Profile provided by S&P Global.
