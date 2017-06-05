HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

485

Windstream Holdings

CEO

Anthony W. Thomas

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Telecommunications

Industry

Telecommunications

HQ Location

Little Rock, AR

Website

www.windstream.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

5

Employees

11,870

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Windstream Holdings: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$5,387-6.6%
Profits ($M)$-383.5-1.0%
Assets ($M)$11,770
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$170
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$1,038
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-7.1%
Profits as % of Assets-3.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-225.6%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-4.11
EPS % Change (from 2015)-1,812.5%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)23.1%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-8.7%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-2.0%
