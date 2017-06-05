Williams-Sonoma

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Laura J. Alber
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Other
HQ Location
San Francisco, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
19,400
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
