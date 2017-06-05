HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Whole Foods Market

176

Whole Foods Market

WFM
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

John P. Mackey

CEO Title

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Food & Drug Stores

Industry

Food and Drug Stores

HQ Location

Austin, TX

Website

www.wholefoodsmarket.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

13

Employees

73,515

Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Whole Foods Market is also featured in these fortune lists

#28

World’s Most Admired Companies

#58

The 100 Best Companies to Work For

Whole Foods Market: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$15,7242.2%
Profits ($M)$507.0-5.4%
Assets ($M)$6,341
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$3,224
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$9,468
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.2%
Profits as % of Assets8.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity15.7%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.55
EPS % Change (from 2015)4.7%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)9.9%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)8.2%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-6.5%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-0.9%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)4.0%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Accused of Overpricing Pre-Packaged Food

Lawsuit claims store overcharged on cheese and cupcakes.

Read More →
German Newcomer Lidl Threatens Walmart in Discount Grocery Wars

It will open its first U.S stores next month.

Read More →
Whole Foods Just Had a Major Board of Directors Shakeup

The shakeup came after Jana Partners took an 8.3% stake and nominated four directors to the board.

Read More →
How to Eat Healthier According to Whole Foods' CEO

It involves some patience.

Read More →
Exclusive: Education Startup EverFi Raises $190 Million

Irish rockstar Bono joins Jeff Bezos as a backer.

Read More →
175
177
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.