Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
John P. Mackey
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Food & Drug Stores
Industry
Food and Drug Stores
HQ Location
Austin, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
13
Employees
73,515
Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Whole Foods Market is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Whole Foods Market
Whole Foods Accused of Overpricing Pre-Packaged Food
Lawsuit claims store overcharged on cheese and cupcakes.
Read More →
German Newcomer Lidl Threatens Walmart in Discount Grocery Wars
It will open its first U.S stores next month.
Read More →
Whole Foods Just Had a Major Board of Directors Shakeup
The shakeup came after Jana Partners took an 8.3% stake and nominated four directors to the board.
Read More →
Exclusive: Education Startup EverFi Raises $190 Million
Irish rockstar Bono joins Jeff Bezos as a backer.
Read More →