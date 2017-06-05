Weyerhaeuser

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Doyle R. Simons
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Materials
Industry
Forest and Paper Products
HQ Location
Seattle, WA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
10,400
A real estate investment trust.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
