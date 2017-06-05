Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Steven C. Voorhees
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Materials
Industry
Packaging, Containers
HQ Location
Richmond, VA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
6
Employees
39,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
WestRock is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about WestRock
Here's Why These 29 Companies Fell Off the Fortune 500
It tells you a lot about the economy.
Read More →
Sanofi Just Went Hostile in Its Medivation Takeover Bid
French pharma names nominees to replace biotech's board
Read More →