Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Albert Yuan Chao
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Chemicals
Industry
Chemicals
HQ Location
Houston, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
8,866
Acquired Axiall (2015 rank: 613), Aug. 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Westlake Chemical
Lotte Group Vice Chairman Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
A local news agency reports that a suicide note was found in the executive's car.
Read More →