CEO
Hikmet Ersek
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Business Services
Industry
Financial Data Services
HQ Location
Englewood, CO
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
11
Employees
10,700
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Western Union
Western Union Will Pay $586 Million For Aiding Criminals Using Its Service
The company turned a blind eye as human smugglers, fraudsters and other criminals used the service.
Facebook Awards Server-Crushing Hacker With Its Biggest Ever Bounty
The social network paid him $40,000.
Skyhigh Networks Raises $40 Million to Control the Cloud
Cloud security startup now boasts more than 600 enterprise customers.
Broker Outbids Apple Bug Bounty Program by Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars
Exodus Intelligence will pay more than double for iPhone zero-day vulnerabilities.
Why This 160-Year-Old Company Is Embracing Cloud Apps
There are two other beneficiaries in this scenario.
