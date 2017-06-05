HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Western Digital

217

Western Digital

WDC
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Stephen D. Milligan

CEO Title

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Technology

Industry

Computer Peripherals

HQ Location

Irvine, CA

Website

www.westerndigital.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

14

Employees

72,878

Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016., Acquired SanDisk (2015 rank: 464), May 12, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Western Digital: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$12,994-10.8%
Profits ($M)$242.0-83.5%
Assets ($M)$32,862
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$11,145
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$23,775
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues1.9%
Profits as % of Assets0.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity2.2%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.00
EPS % Change (from 2015)-83.8%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-20.2%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-5.5%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)18.0%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)19.5%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)13.9%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Western Digital

Foxconn’s Chairman Was Just at the White House, But He Won’t Say If He Met with Trump

Asked if he met with the President, Terry Gou said: "My memory is not good. Maybe I already forget."

Read More →
Apple Is Reportedly Planning to Bid for Toshiba's Semiconductor Business

Along with its supplier Foxconn.

Read More →
Broadcom and Foxconn Are Apparently Lead Bidders for Toshiba Chip Unit

They're among four suitors advanced to another round of bidding, sources say.

Read More →
'Toshiba Has Become a Laughingstock': Angry Shareholders Vent at CEO After Westinghouse Bankruptcy

"How can something that was supposed to be a pillar turn into a hole?" asked one shareholder.

Read More →
Toshiba Hopes an $8.8 Billion Flash Sale Can Solve Its Problems

It's hoping to raise cash from the sale of a majority stake in its flash memory chip business.

Read More →
216
218
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.