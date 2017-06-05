Western Digital

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Stephen D. Milligan
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Computer Peripherals
HQ Location
Irvine, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
14
Employees
72,878
Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016., Acquired SanDisk (2015 rank: 464), May 12, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
