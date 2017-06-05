Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Thomas J. DeRosa
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Financials
Industry
Real Estate
HQ Location
Toledo, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
466
A real estate investment trust.Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Welltower
U.S. Hospitals Face Growing Ransomware Threat
A recent study of U.S. hospitals found that 52 percent were infected with malicious software.
Read More →
Bargain hunting in health care
Uncertainty over Obamacare has caused an overly aggressive selloff in health-related real estate stocks.
Read More →