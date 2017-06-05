HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Patrick Sison — AP

25

Wells Fargo

WFC
 

Though it had little impact on the bank’s bottom line, a phony accounts scandal dominated 2016 for Wells Fargo, which continues to deal with the costs and fallout stemming from its aggressive sales tactics. (The company paid a $185 million fine and fired more than 5,000 employees who were found to have opened as many as 2 million unauthorized accounts for consumers. Former CEO John Stumpf also resigned in the wake of the scandal, replaced by company COO Tim Sloan.) Still, Wells Fargo grew sales almost 5% in 2016 as higher interest rates also benefited the bank, which is America’s largest retail mortgage and auto lender, with a larger loan portfolio than any of its U.S. peers. Despite the regulatory penalties, the bank’s profits fell just about 4% last year, preserving its place among the most profitable companies in the Fortune 500. Wells Fargo also recently announced plants to close more than 400 branches, following the rest of the industry’s shift away from brick-and-mortar banking in order to boost earnings.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Timothy J. Sloan

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Financials

Industry

Commercial Banks

HQ Location

San Francisco, CA

Website

www.wellsfargo.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

269,100

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Wells Fargo is also featured in these fortune lists

#67

Global 500

Wells Fargo: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$94,1764.6%
Profits ($M)$21,938.0-4.2%
Assets ($M)$1,930,115
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$199,581
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$278,516
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues23.3%
Profits as % of Assets1.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity11.0%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)3.99
EPS % Change (from 2015)-3.2%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)7.2%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)4.8%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)4.4%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)18.1%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)7.5%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Wells Fargo

The Fortune 500's 10 Most Profitable Companies

The biggest bottom lines span from Apple to companies ranked much lower.

Read More →
Bank Customers Don't Want Robo-Advisers Making Financial Decisions For Them

Bots ranked below financial advisers, friends, or even using the internet

Read More →
Intel and Big Banks Put $100 Million in Finance Tech Firm R3

Investors include HSBC, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and more.

Read More →
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sold Stock Before Fox Fired Bill O'Reilly

Just as another sexual harassment scandal was brewing at Fox News.

Read More →
9 Best Warren Buffett Quotes From the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

A recap of the Oracle of Omaha's advice in his own words

Read More →
24
26
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.