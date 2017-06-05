Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Allen L. Leverett
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Energy
Industry
Utilities: Gas and Electric
HQ Location
Milwaukee, WI
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
8
Employees
8,074
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about WEC Energy Group
Here are the 14 Companies Returning to the Fortune 500
Big Lots, Hertz, and beer and wine maker Constellation Brands are back in the big leagues.
Read More →
Wisconsin Energy pays $9.1 billion to create Midwest energy giant
Wisconsin Energy will pay a 17% premium for Integrys to create the 8th largest natural gas distribution company.
Read More →