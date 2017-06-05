HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Luke Sharrett — Bloomberg via Getty Images

201

Waste Management

WM
 

CEO

James C. Fish Jr.

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Business Services

Industry

Waste Management

HQ Location

Houston, TX

Website

www.wm.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

19

Employees

41,200

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Waste Management: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$13,6095.0%
Profits ($M)$1,182.057.0%
Assets ($M)$20,859
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$5,297
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$32,216
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues8.7%
Profits as % of Assets5.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity22.3%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.65
EPS % Change (from 2015)60.6%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)5.4%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)2.4%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)36.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)20.7%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)10.5%
News about Waste Management

Leonardo DiCaprio just invested in this trash startup

The Hollywood star has joined a list of well-known private investors in Rubicon Global, a startup working on an Uber-like app for trash hauling.

Read More →
The American recycling business is a mess: Can Big Waste fix it?

Profits across the industry have been in free fall, due to technical challenges and changes in consumer behavior. Can Waste Management turn things around?

Read More →
Trash startup Rubicon Global brings on a new CFO and eyes an IPO

Rubicon Global has much bigger ambitions than just collecting companies' trash and recycling.

Read More →
Coming soon: An Uber for trash

It's the brain child of a Georgia-based garbage startup and the former CTO of Uber.

Read More →
Factory near Tesla that turns trash to jet fuel moves closer to reality

Fulcrum BioEnergy has spent years trying to get a factory built in Nevada. Will an investment from United Airlines get them closer?

Read More →
