The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

1

Walmart

WMT
 

Walmart continues to make progress adapting its brick-and-mortar business to a digital future, investing heavily in technology and using its largesse as the world’s largest company to push down prices in a bid to win market share away from rivals Target and Amazon. Its Sam’s Club unit is still slugging it out with Costco in the big box category but earlier investments in groceries—from meat and produce to floral and pharmacy—appear to be paying off. Walmart operates more than 11,000 physical stores in 28 countries and e-commerce websites in 11 countries. It was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bentonville, Ark.

CEO

C. Douglas McMillon

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Retailing

Industry

General Merchandisers

HQ Location

Bentonville, AR

Website

www.walmart.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

2,300,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Walmart is also featured in these fortune lists

#42

World’s Most Admired Companies

#1

Global 500

#15

Change the World

Walmart: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$485,8730.8%
Profits ($M)$13,643.0-7.2%
Assets ($M)$198,825
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$77,798
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$218,619
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.8%
Profits as % of Assets6.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity17.5%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)4.38
EPS % Change (from 2015)-4.2%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-0.6%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)4.9%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)16.1%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)5.6%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)6.5%
Here Are the Fortune 500's 10 Most Successful Companies

Together, they had over $2 trillion in revenue last year.

Read More →
The Fortune 500's 10 Most Profitable Companies

The biggest bottom lines span from Apple to companies ranked much lower.

Read More →
IBM's CEO Disagrees With President Trump But Will Remain By His Side

IBM will stay on business advisory council despite White House withdrawing from climate agreement.

Read More →
Walmart Is Looking to VR to Prep Workers for Black Friday

Is VR the secret to managing busiest shopping day of the year?

Read More →
Solar Stocks Are Predicting the Paris Agreement Might Not be Dead Yet

Both companies and investors are rallying at the eleventh hour

Read More →
 
2
