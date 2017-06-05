Walmart continues to make progress adapting its brick-and-mortar business to a digital future, investing heavily in technology and using its largesse as the world’s largest company to push down prices in a bid to win market share away from rivals Target and Amazon. Its Sam’s Club unit is still slugging it out with Costco in the big box category but earlier investments in groceries—from meat and produce to floral and pharmacy—appear to be paying off. Walmart operates more than 11,000 physical stores in 28 countries and e-commerce websites in 11 countries. It was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bentonville, Ark.
CEO
C. Douglas McMillon
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
General Merchandisers
HQ Location
Bentonville, AR
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
2,300,000
