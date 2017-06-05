HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance bills itself as “the first global, pharmacy-led health and wellbeing enterprise” and its size gives it enormous clout with drugmakers. Still, it’s been a mixed year for the company as it integrates its acquisition of smaller rival Rite Aid and streamlines its store footprint. In May the company extended by three years its multibillion-dollars distribution partnership with AmerisourceBergen, which has allowed it keep costs in check by streamlining how its gets its supply of drugs. Walgreens Boots Alliance was founded in 1901 and is based in Deerfield, Ill.

CEO

Stefano Pessina

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Food & Drug Stores

Industry

Food and Drug Stores

HQ Location

Deerfield, IL

Website

www.walgreensbootsalliance.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

300,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Walgreens Boots Alliance is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#47

Global 500

Walgreens Boots Alliance: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$117,35113.4%
Profits ($M)$4,173.0-1.1%
Assets ($M)$72,688
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$29,880
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$89,645
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.6%
Profits as % of Assets5.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity14.0%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)3.82
EPS % Change (from 2015)-4.5%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)5.4%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)8.3%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-1.1%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)22.7%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)8.0%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

