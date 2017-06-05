Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Donald G. MacPherson
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Wholesalers
Industry
Wholesalers: Diversified
HQ Location
Lake Forest, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
25,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
W.W. Grainger is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about W.W. Grainger
How Companies Can Break Out of A Culture of Saying ‘No’
The cost of saying “no” is greater than you think.
Read More →