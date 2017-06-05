Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
W. Robert Berkley Jr.
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)
HQ Location
Greenwich, CT
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
14
Employees
7,608
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about W.R. Berkley
Here are 7 of the oldest Fortune 500 companies still run by founders
The stories behind founding the companies range from a dinner conversation to a huge inheritance.
Read More →
The 14 longest serving CEOs of the Fortune 500
John Chambers, Cisco's outgoing CEO, doesn’t have anything on these guys.
Read More →