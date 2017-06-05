HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

John Marinelli Photography

266

Voya Financial

VOYA
 

CEO

Rodney O. Martin Jr.

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Financials

Industry

Diversified Financials

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.voya.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

3

Employees

6,700

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Voya Financial: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$10,782-4.9%
Profits ($M)$-428.0-204.8%
Assets ($M)$214,235
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$12,993.9
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$7,191
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-4.0%
Profits as % of Assets-0.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-3.3%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-2.13
EPS % Change (from 2015)-218.3%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)6.4%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
News about Voya Financial

Voya Financial CEO: 5 Easy Ways to Save for Retirement

It's never too late to start.

Read More →
How to Lead a Company Through a Spin Off and IPO

Voya CEO Rodney Martin opens up about his first days on the job.

Read More →
$500 Billion Investment Advice from Voya Financial CEO

We sat down with Voya Financial's CEO Rodney Martin.

Read More →
Activist investors love spin-offs. Here’s why you should, too

The stocks spawned by corporate breakups often have rocky debuts, but many bounce back and outperform the market.

Read More →
The 15 companies of the Fortune 500 with the fastest-growing profits

They're not the ones you'd expect.

Read More →
