Vornado Realty Trust

CEO
Steven Roth
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Real Estate
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
4,225
A real estate investment trust.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
