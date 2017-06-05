HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Alexandr Kryazhev — Sputnik via AP

187

Visa

V
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Alfred F. Kelly Jr.

CEO Title

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Business Services

Industry

Financial Data Services

HQ Location

Foster City, CA

Website

www.visa.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

9

Employees

14,200

Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Visa is also featured in these fortune lists

#49

World’s Most Admired Companies

Visa: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$15,0828.7%
Profits ($M)$5,991.0-5.3%
Assets ($M)$64,035
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$32,912
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$206,242
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues39.7%
Profits as % of Assets9.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity18.2%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)1.4%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)26.1%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Visa

Which CEOs (Past and Present) Would You Most Want to Meet?

A lot of top executives would have dinner with Steve Jobs.

Read More →
Apple Could Have a Rival for Venmo Soon

Apple may launch a new mobile payments service tied to Apple Pay.

Read More →
Visa Is Developing a Pair of Sunglasses That Can Pay For Things

You could pay in style with a pair of shades

Read More →
Home Depot to Pay Banks $25 Million in Data Breach Settlement

Overall cost of settlement agreements is $179 million.

Read More →
Costco Is Hiking Its Membership Fees

It's their first hike in more than five years.

Read More →
186
188
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.