CEO
Alfred F. Kelly Jr.
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Business Services
Industry
Financial Data Services
HQ Location
Foster City, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
9
Employees
14,200
Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Visa
Which CEOs (Past and Present) Would You Most Want to Meet?
A lot of top executives would have dinner with Steve Jobs.
Read More →
Apple Could Have a Rival for Venmo Soon
Apple may launch a new mobile payments service tied to Apple Pay.
Read More →
Visa Is Developing a Pair of Sunglasses That Can Pay For Things
You could pay in style with a pair of shades
Read More →
Home Depot to Pay Banks $25 Million in Data Breach Settlement
Overall cost of settlement agreements is $179 million.
Read More →
Costco Is Hiking Its Membership Fees
It's their first hike in more than five years.
Read More →