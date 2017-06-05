Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Robert Bakish
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Media
Industry
Entertainment
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
12
Employees
9,650
Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
