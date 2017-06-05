HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

David Paul Morris — Bloomberg via Getty Images

14

Verizon

VZ
 

It has been an acquisitive year for telecommunications giant Verizon. In the span of a few months the company announced that it would acquire both AOL and Yahoo as it works to load its formidable network—still the most comprehensive and widespread in the U.S.—with content in a bid to keep a highly competitive (and highly lucrative) market from turning into a commodity business. The company is dead-set on a mobile, digital future and has been investing in next-generation 5G wireless technology as well as the multitrillion-dollar Internet of things opportunities it enables. Verizon was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York City.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Lowell C. McAdam

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Telecommunications

Industry

Telecommunications

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.verizon.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

160,900

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Verizon is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#30

Global 500

Verizon: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$125,980-4.3%
Profits ($M)$13,127.0-26.6%
Assets ($M)$244,180
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$22,524
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$198,900
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues10.4%
Profits as % of Assets5.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity58.3%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)3.21
EPS % Change (from 2015)-26.5%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)30.4%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)4.2%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)20.7%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)10.7%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)9.6%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Verizon

Cheddar Is Coming to Cable TV in Deal With Fusion

The streaming financial news network for millennials will now air on Fusion TV.

Read More →
AT&T Reaches Deal With Half of the Workers Who Went on Strike

Workers in California and Nevada made a deal.

Read More →
Google's Secret Wireless Plan to Test at Nascar Races

FCC gives permission for trials at four race car events.

Read More →
The Cable TV Industry Is Getting Even Less Popular

Hitting bottom in the annual customer satisfaction rankings.

Read More →
T-Mobile Is Going After Verizon's iPhone Customers With a New Offer

New deal is aimed at iPhone and Pixel phone owners.

Read More →
13
15
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.