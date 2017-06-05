It has been an acquisitive year for telecommunications giant Verizon. In the span of a few months the company announced that it would acquire both AOL and Yahoo as it works to load its formidable network—still the most comprehensive and widespread in the U.S.—with content in a bid to keep a highly competitive (and highly lucrative) market from turning into a commodity business. The company is dead-set on a mobile, digital future and has been investing in next-generation 5G wireless technology as well as the multitrillion-dollar Internet of things opportunities it enables. Verizon was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York City.
CEO
Lowell C. McAdam
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Telecommunications
Industry
Telecommunications
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
160,900
#30
