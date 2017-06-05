Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Mary A. Laschinger
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Wholesalers
Industry
Wholesalers: Diversified
HQ Location
Atlanta, GA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
2
Employees
8,700
News about Veritiv
How a Woman From a Wisconsin Dairy Farm Landed Her Company on the Fortune 500
Mary Laschinger is one of just 21 female CEOs on the list.
The Percentage of Female CEOs in the Fortune 500 Drops to 4%
Of 29 companies added to the list this year, just one has a woman at the helm.
