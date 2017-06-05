Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Charles D. Drucker
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Business Services
Industry
Financial Data Services
HQ Location
Symmes Township, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
3,526
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Vantiv
3 'Secret' Fintech Stocks Worth Buying
They're veteran companies with little-noticed innovations.
Read More →
What Distinguishes Poynt's Bold Payments Proposition
The prize? Try 120 million point of sale terminals worldwide.
Read More →