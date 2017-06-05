Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Richard A. Hayne
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Apparel
HQ Location
Philadelphia, PA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
17,160
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Called Out For a Lack of Diversity on Its Board
Of the two women who are directors, one is the CEO's wife.
Starbucks' New CEO Raises Alarm About Retail Disruption
U.S. sales disappoint investors in latest quarter.
Coachella Is Suing Urban Outfitters for Using the Festival's Name to Sell Merchandise
Urban's affiliate brand, Free People, is allegedly using the Coachella name without permission
Urban Outfitters CEO Says Retail Carnage Proves 'Bubble' Has Burst
He likened it to housing's bubble over a decade ago.
Urban Outfitters Shares Flop After Sales Fall Short of Expectations
Fewer shoppers visited its Anthropologie and Free People stores despite higher discounting.
