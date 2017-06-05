HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

645

Urban Outfitters

URBN
 

CEO

Richard A. Hayne

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Retailing

Industry

Specialty Retailers: Apparel

HQ Location

Philadelphia, PA

Website

www.urbn.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

17,160

Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$3,5462.9%
Profits ($M)$218.1-2.8%
Assets ($M)$1,903
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$1,313.1
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$2,763
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues6.2%
Profits as % of Assets11.5%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity16.6%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.86
EPS % Change (from 2015)4.5%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)9.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)10.4%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)25.2%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)0.7%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)2.1%
