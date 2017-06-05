The world’s largest delivery company has been beating analyst expectations recently–a big change from a few years ago when the company consistently under-delivered. Booming e-commerce continues to impact the company’s operations, leading to more residential delivery–though the company makes less money on home delivery than on fulfilling bulk B2B shipments. More hubs and automation are giving the company runway for growth. On the other hand, rivals like FedEx and Amazon pose threats to the business.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
David P. Abney
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Mail, Package, and Freight Delivery
HQ Location
Atlanta, GA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
335,520
#149
