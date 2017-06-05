Universal Health Services

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Alan B. Miller
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Health Care: Medical Facilities
HQ Location
King of Prussia, PA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
14
Employees
70,863
Profile provided by S&P Global.
