The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Universal Health Services

276

Universal Health Services

UHS
 

CEO

Alan B. Miller

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care: Medical Facilities

HQ Location

King of Prussia, PA

Website

www.uhsinc.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

14

Employees

70,863

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Universal Health Services is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

Universal Health Services: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$10,5087.4%
Profits ($M)$702.43.2%
Assets ($M)$10,318
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$4,533.2
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$12,022
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues6.7%
Profits as % of Assets6.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity15.5%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)7.14
EPS % Change (from 2015)5.6%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)12.1%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)12.1%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-10.7%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)22.9%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)15.0%
News about Universal Health Services

CEO Daily: The Best in Business Reading

CEO Daily

Read More →
Meet the Oldest Executives in the Fortune 500

It's never too late to lead a multibillion-dollar corporation.

Read More →
Here's How Much Money Pharma and Health-Care CEOs Made Last Year

Someone's total compensation was $47 million.

Read More →
Here’s What You Need to Do Before Asking for a Promotion

According to a Fortune 500 CEO

Read More →
6 Oldest CEOs in America in 2015

The average age of CEOs has creeped up. Here's the six oldest CEOs of Fortune 500 companies.

Read More →
275
277
