UnitedHealth Group, America’s largest health insurer, has shown a willingness to go it alone with more than 130 million global customers, investments in various areas (including health services, pharmacy benefits, and prescription drug distribution) and a taste for making aggressive partnerships. UnitedHealth Group was founded in 1974 and is based in Minnetonka, Minn.
CEO
Stephen J. Hemsley
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Health Care: Insurance and Managed Care
HQ Location
Minnetonka, MN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
230,000
News about UnitedHealth Group
Together, they had over $2 trillion in revenue last year.
The lawsuit said UnitedHealth's conduct damaged Medicare by over $1.14 billion.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy expressed confidence the bill would pass.
You don't have to break the bank to reward a leader's success.
Hospitals win, health insurers not so much.