HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Mike Bradley — Bloomberg via Getty Images

6

UnitedHealth Group

UNH
 

UnitedHealth Group, America’s largest health insurer, has shown a willingness to go it alone with more than 130 million global customers, investments in various areas (including health services, pharmacy benefits, and prescription drug distribution) and a taste for making aggressive partnerships. UnitedHealth Group was founded in 1974 and is based in Minnetonka, Minn.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Stephen J. Hemsley

CEO Title

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care: Insurance and Managed Care

HQ Location

Minnetonka, MN

Website

www.unitedhealthgroup.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

230,000

Profile provided by S&P Global.
UnitedHealth Group is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#17

Global 500

UnitedHealth Group: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$184,84017.7%
Profits ($M)$7,017.020.7%
Assets ($M)$122,810
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$38,274
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$157,793
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.8%
Profits as % of Assets5.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity18.3%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)7.25
EPS % Change (from 2015)20.6%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)8.9%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)9.3%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)38.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)27.9%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)12.7%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about UnitedHealth Group

Here Are the Fortune 500's 10 Most Successful Companies

Together, they had over $2 trillion in revenue last year.

Read More →
Justice Department Sues UnitedHealth Again Over $1 Billion in Alleged False Claims

The lawsuit said UnitedHealth's conduct damaged Medicare by over $1.14 billion.

Read More →
The GOP's New Health Care Bill Is Set for a House Vote—and Gaining Traction

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy expressed confidence the bill would pass.

Read More →
CEO Pay Is Out of Control. Here's How to Rein It In

You don't have to break the bank to reward a leader's success.

Read More →
Here's How Health Care Stocks Are Responding to Trumpcare's Demise

Hospitals win, health insurers not so much.

Read More →
5
7
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.