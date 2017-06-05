HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

United Technologies

United Technologies’ CEO Gregory Hayes, the company’s former finance chief who took the helm in late 2014, holds the distinction of being the first chief exec to strike a deal with now-President Trump after the November 2016 vote. One of the company’s Carrier plants in Indianapolis, once destined to shutter and outsource manufacturing to Mexico, became a symbol of globalization’s wreckage for the Republican real estate magnate on the campaign trail. Despite an agreement to keep the plant open, United Technologies continues to eliminate jobs there, and Hayes still voices his support of free trade. The company’s share price has climbed steadily over the course of the year, a trend lofted by expectations of increased defense spending under the new administration as well as strong demand for its Pratt & Whitney jet engines and other aerospace parts.

CEO

Gregory J. Hayes

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Aerospace & Defense

Industry

Aerospace and Defense

HQ Location

Farmington, CT

Website

www.utc.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

201,600

United Technologies: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$57,244-6.2%
Profits ($M)$5,055.0-33.6%
Assets ($M)$89,706
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$27,579
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$89,957
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues8.8%
Profits as % of Assets5.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity18.3%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)6.12
EPS % Change (from 2015)-28.9%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)2.2%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)5.1%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)17.0%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)11.0%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)8.3%
My Elevator Pitch for the Healthcare Revolution

What Elisha Otis’s invention can teach us about the new age of medicine.

CEO Daily: The Best in Business Reading

CEO Daily

Lockheed CEO Says Talks With Trump Administration Are 'Constructive'

CEO Marillyn Hewson says growth is back after refocusing the company on defense.

Why Broken-Off Mergers Can Be Big Wins for Investors

The stocks of 'target' companies are often better-off single.

President Trump Is Meeting With Firms That Offshore U.S. Jobs on Thursday

He will seek job-creation advice from at least five companies that are shifting work overseas.

