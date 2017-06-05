United Technologies’ CEO Gregory Hayes, the company’s former finance chief who took the helm in late 2014, holds the distinction of being the first chief exec to strike a deal with now-President Trump after the November 2016 vote. One of the company’s Carrier plants in Indianapolis, once destined to shutter and outsource manufacturing to Mexico, became a symbol of globalization’s wreckage for the Republican real estate magnate on the campaign trail. Despite an agreement to keep the plant open, United Technologies continues to eliminate jobs there, and Hayes still voices his support of free trade. The company’s share price has climbed steadily over the course of the year, a trend lofted by expectations of increased defense spending under the new administration as well as strong demand for its Pratt & Whitney jet engines and other aerospace parts.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Gregory J. Hayes
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Industry
Aerospace and Defense
HQ Location
Farmington, CT
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
201,600
#136
