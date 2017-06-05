Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
David B. Burritt
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Materials
Industry
Metals
HQ Location
Pittsburgh, PA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
15
Employees
29,800
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about United States Steel
Steel Stocks Are Getting Another Trump Bump
As he launches investigation into the impact imports have on national security
Read More →
U.S. Steel Stocks Surge as Trump Launches a Probe Into Cheap Chinese Imports
Trump said the U.S. cannot become dependent on steel from foreign countries.
Read More →
Why President Trump's 'Buy American' Order May Not Help U.S. Steel
"The people who have pushed for this don't have a clue and they don't know math."
Read More →
The Fortune 500's 7 Best-Performing Stocks of 2016
They all at least doubled, and some even quadrupled.
Read More →
This Steel Industry Giant Says It Could Restore 10,000 Jobs in the U.S.
Investors have put fresh bets on steel company shares after Donald Trump's election.
Read More →